Porsche - 924 Targa - fuel injection - 1978

These Porsches are becoming more popular and quite hard to find, they are increasing in price rather fast!This is a very neat and sleek vehicle, stainless, with the large removable Targa roof, all booklets are included and it just passed 100,000 miles on the odometer, manual transmission with 5 gears and equipped with air conditioning, 5 aluminium Porsche wheels, including all tools and roof cover, repair manuals etcetera.The car comes with a USA title and EU import documents, imported from California, USA. Import duties and VAT have been paid (an inspection by the Dutch Ministry of Transport Industries (RDW) is still required). This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Damwoude, the Netherlands.

  Ad ID
    414259
  Ad type
    Auction
  Category
    Porsche > 924
€8,500 - €11,050 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

