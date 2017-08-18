loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 924 - 1980

€9,950 - €12,935 (£9,064.45 - £11,783.79)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This beautiful Porsche 924 has just been restored under our direction, beautifully painted in the original silver-metallic colour. The interior (known Tartan) is also fresh and neat.This Porsche was addressed from front to back, refurbished and cleaned. In good condition, both mechanically and aesthetically.Some minor flaws (see pictures): 2 drought cracks on dashboard, small irregularity down at the front spoiler, service book is missing, a digit probably needs to be added to the front of the mileage, though the National Car Pass does not indicate this. Strong points (see photos): Silver-metallic paint, fresh, neat interior upholstery, original light-alloy wheels in nice condition, good tyres, mechanically checked, engine starts good and runs nicely, hard bottom, new timing belt.According to the Yearbook 27 - 2017 is a Porsche 924 worth: in B-condition E. 11,000 euros, and 25,000 euros in A-condition. So this is a very good investment, in addition to the driving pleasure!This car can be viewed (please make an appointment via Catawiki) before bidding (which we always recommend) and can be picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. Can be delivered to your home as well: We can deliver (via a few specialists) in the entire EU, at the cost price. For the Netherlands, a fresh Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is no problem.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305202
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 924
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

