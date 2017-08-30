loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 924

POA
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2L 1982 Porsche 924 Turbo generation 2 manual that has been with the current owner for the last 4 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 104/135. Further details to follow, shortly... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-924-turbo-generation-2.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308636
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 924
  • Derivative
    Turbo
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    126000 mi
  • Engine Size
    2
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    464
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

