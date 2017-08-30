car description

Offered for sale is a 2L 1982 Porsche 924 Turbo generation 2 manual that has been with the current owner for the last 4 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 104/135. Further details to follow, shortly... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-924-turbo-generation-2.