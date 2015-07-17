car description

Vehicle Description Year- 2015 Engine Size – 4.6-litre V8 engine and two electric motors Mileage – 2,900 Colour – Basalt Interior –Black The Porsche 918 has changed the future for hybrid power at Porsche forever. With a 4.6 litre V8 and 2 electric motors on the front and rear axle, the car can hit tops speeds of 211 MPH as this can be shown with record breaking lap around the Nürburgring in 6:57. First produced in 18th September 2013, Porsche produced 918 of the cars which were all Spyder’s. However, there were two different types of 918’s, the Spyder and the Weissach package. The difference between the two is that the Weissach is reduced weight, helping to lower the 918 Spyder’s curb mass from 3,715 pounds to 3,616 pounds. Specific measures include the addition of magnesium wheels, a lighter brake design, ceramic wheel bearings, and titanium bolts for the chassis. New into stock we have this outstanding Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach package. Both the interior and exterior The Weissach Package is a weight reducing package that shaves off 90 pounds to bring the total weight of the supercar to 3,602 pounds. This makes it 0.1 seconds faster from 0-60 mph, even quicker than the Ferrari L