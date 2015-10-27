Porsche - 914 2.0 Targa - 1973

car description

Porsche 914 2.0 Targa from 1973 in good condition.Restored vehicle with flawless bodywork and painting. Valid inspection until May of 2019. Engine and mechanical parts in very good overall condition. Second owner for ten years. The odometer reads 69 000 km, that are not verifiable.Originally sold in Portugal. It recently went through a thorough overhaul and new paint. Good bodywork without rust. Original interior in excellent condition. It has a more modern car radio installed (from the decade of 1980). The car can be seen in Matosinhos, (10 minutes from the Oporto Airport), Portugal.Bids do not include transport or export, unless otherwise indicated. In order to avoid disappointments, it is advisable to view the vehicle before placing a bid. For a viewing appointment, please contact Catawiki.