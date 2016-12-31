loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 914 2.0 - 1974

€13,500 - €17,550 (£12,036.60 - £15,647.58)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Very nicely restored 914. The injection is replaced by two double Weber carburetors. The car drives very well. The car was completely repainted recently in which poor parts (thresholds) were replaced. The car is originally from America, but the US details (ugly flashing lights on the side) have been removed. Seats are in good condition without tears. The dashboard has a small tear (see photo).The car has mini Fuchs wheels with new tyres. Spare wheel and jack are present.The year of manufacture of the car is 1974. The car has no mot and the odometer reading is 20,000 miles. The manual 5 gears allow you to effortlessly drive along current traffic.Maybe not the right time to sell this car, but spring is on its way, a perfect time to drive around in this classic. It cuts like a blade thank to its middle motor.The car can be viewed and picked up in Kunadacs, HungaryIt is recommended to view the car before you bid.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224238
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 914
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

