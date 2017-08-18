loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 914 - 1974

€21,000 - €27,300 (£19,131 - £24,870.30)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Porsche 914 from 1974 partially restored.Vehicle from France, where the restoration was started. It is delivered as shown in the photos, in need of paint and a window rubber change.It includes a brand new Momo prototype steering wheel. The car has no service book, the odometer reading is therefore not verifiable.The engine was restored in France and works perfectly. The exterior of the car need to be painted, the bottoms, wheel arches and interior spaces have already been painted in a la carte Porsche original colour, as seen in the photos.The car will be delivered with new tyres, interior and exterior rear-view mirror, front and rear bumpers and the driver's seat, which still need to be mounted. The car is complete.The car is located in Mallorca (Baleares), Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305189
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 914
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

