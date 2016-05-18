car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 912 E coupe 1976 drivers car needs work, 1 of 2099 This Porsche is 1 of 2099 built in 1976. The car has the same body as the 911S, but the 912 E has a 1971 CC (2.0ltr) 90 HP engine and manual gearbox. This Porsche is in drivers condition. The paint is reasonable, the interior needs to be done. A perfect car to drive the way it is and to make better (optics and technics) along the way. This car also has sunroof and Fuchs wheels. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.