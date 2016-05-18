Porsche - 912 E Coupe - 1976

car description

Red Porsche 912 E from California with 16 "Fuchs wheels, sports seats, 5 speed transmission, tinted windows and air conditioning (not working). A very nice and cared for piece that looks very neat, a real classic Porsche.VIN: 9126000503, engine No.: 4060487.This beautiful red classic Porsche drives, steers and brakes excellent, the clutch works well and for a 4-cylinder engine it is powerful.The paint is beautiful, it's got fog lamps and body is nice and whole. The bottom is in decent condition.Comes with California title. All EU rights are paid..Porsche has produced only slightly over 2100 copies of this type and this was the last 4-cylinder air-cooled Porsche ever produced, so a rare collector's item.This beautiful Porsche can be picked up and viewed by appointment in Herkenbosch, the Netherlands.