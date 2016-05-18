Porsche 912 Coupe 1968

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 912 1968 matching numbers in good condition The Porsche 912 was introduced in april 1965 and built by Karmann and Porsche. Finally the 912 could be delivered with a 5 speed gearbox. With the top speed of 185 km/h and a better roadability the 912 was better than the earlier 911. This is a 1968 Porsche 912 in colour ‘Blood orange’. The car is matching numbers and is in good condition. The original 1991 CC, 90 HP engine is in good condition also. Together with the manual gearbox this Porsche drives great. This Porsche needs some optical attention. The car is a good investment too. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.