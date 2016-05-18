car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 912 Coupe 1965, 3 clocks, in nice driverscondition Delivery of this Porsche 912 coupe was on 28th of octobre 1965. The Porsche has the original Polorot (6602B) paint. The recently renewed interior has black leather. The first 912’s were recognizable by the 3 clocks and brushed aluminium dashboard. This Porsche is in a beautiful and good driverscondition. The car has the original 1582CC, 90 HP engine and manual gearbox. This beautiful and well driving 912 of the first series is an interesting investment. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.