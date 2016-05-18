Porsche 912 1969

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Porsche 912 Soft Window Targa 1969 Very rare 1969 Porsche 912 Soft Window Targa. Projectcar. This Porsche runs, brakes and shifts gears. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.