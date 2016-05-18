car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Porsche 912 1966 3 clocks matching numbers to be restored Very rare version of the Porsche 912 from 1966, the first version with 3 clocks. Matching numbers engine. Car needs complete restoration. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.