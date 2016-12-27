Porsche 912 1.6 Burgundy LHD

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 1600cc Transmission: Manual In stock now is this lovely Burgundy Porsche 912. Having been imported from the US this is a Left Hand Drive (LHD) and has covered only 25,273 miles from new. This has been very well looked after and kept in mint condition with all receipts of work done being included.
malton porsche 912 1600cc burgundy left-hand-drive manual 2016 german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
With the launch of the the recent 718 Boxster, there has been a lot of t...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...