loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 912 1.6 Burgundy LHD

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 1600cc Transmission: Manual In stock now is this lovely Burgundy Porsche 912. Having been imported from the US this is a Left Hand Drive (LHD) and has covered only 25,273 miles from new. This has been very well looked after and kept in mint condition with all receipts of work done being included.

Accessories

malton porsche 912 1600cc burgundy left-hand-drive manual 2016 german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 912
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    25273 mi
Email Dealer >>

York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed