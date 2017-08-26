Porsche - 911T - 1971

car description

Porsche 911T, ST replica...ready to race!HISTORY:This car was built in 2013 from a very good shell to an extremely high standard without any expense spared, built with total care and the use of only high-end quality parts.Only been used a handful of times, still like new.Originally built in Germany and sold from new to a private consumer in California, USA. The car got imported from California to Finland in 2011.The current owner purchased the car from a dealer in Finland in 2012. He then had the car totally stripped, water blasted (not sand blasted). All work was carried out in Finland by professionals apart from engine, gearbox and exhaust was built by famous Duel in Holland. After that, the chassis got strength-welded and certified roll gage was assembled. Seals, bolts and most things are brand new. No pennies spared nor the quality when re-building took place. FIA-passport got issued in 2013. TECHNICAL INFO:-Historic rally car with valid FIA passport, period G2 – 1970 to 1971.-Engine and gearbox built by Duel Motorsports in the Netherlands.-200hp/221Nm, dyno report included.-911 gearbox ratio 7/31 4.48.-12 plug fuel injected engine.-SM Porche brakes-All brake pipes are protected. -Bilstain shock absorbers.-Microphones have been fitted on roll-gage with the attachment to the helmet. Seatbelts hold the lead. -Extinguisher set up in and out of the engine.-Fuel heater in front. -All steel panels.- Side windows are made of plastic (thickness of 5 mm as per the requirements). -Meter reads 5000km which contains of race use and travel use from one race track to another. Realistically only 600km of that is the actual race use. The engine has been checked and maintained after each race.-New synchro gears in the gearbox.-New clutch, always been replaced after a few races.Seats and belts are due for renewal as the 5-year validity is due now.Everything on this beautiful car was renewed during the build, please have a look at the many detailed photos just to see the quality of this car.The car is in Finland and can be shipped to your front door in the UK or worldwide, please ask for a price. Please know that I will help you in every way possible with the purchase. I have good contacts for shipping the vehicle all over Europe and UK If you would like to come and view the vehicle before purchasing that would be great but if it isn't possible to come and view I will do my best to give you as much information and as many photos as you require. I myself buy a lot from foreign countries so I know exactly the situation you are in.