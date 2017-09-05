1973 PORSCHE 911T 2.4 LITER SUNROOF COUPE

car description

--Gold Metallic with Black interior and Black/Grey German square weave carpeting, Fully and comprehensively restored, 3-Owners from new, Matching #’s, Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, 2.4 liter CIS injected engine, 5 speed manual, Immaculate in every way! Factory options include: Forger Alloy Wheel 6x15, Chrome Fender Strip, Appearance Group, Retractable Antenna Left, Tinted Glass All Around, Electric Sliding Sunroof. The pre-1974 911 is an icon of the motoring world. Their values have appreciated in recent years. It has become increasingly hard to find exceptional examples in both condition and provenance. The 1973 models with 2.4 Liter engine (MFI or CSI) continue to be the model sought by both enthusiasts and collectors alike, due to its added power, performance and later “915’ 5-speed gearbox. To have a sunroof as well is just gravy. This 911T is just such an example. According to its Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and accompanying original factory window sticker, this US delivery 911T is still in its original colors, matching numbers and complete with its original factory options. This 1973 Porsche 911T was purchased new via Bob Hagestad Porsche-Audi of Denver, Colora