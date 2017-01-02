1973 PORSCHE 911S SUNROOF COUPE

car description

--Gemini Blue Metallic with Black interior with Hound’s-tooth front seat inserts and Black carpeting, Restored, Numbers Matching, Original colors, Factory sunroof, 190 BHP, 2.4 liter with Bosch mechanical injection, 5-speed “915” gearbox. This 911 was equipped with an electric sunroof, competition-oriented M409 Sport Seats and forged alloy Fuchs 6x15-inch wheels from new. Meticulously maintained, this 911 S wears its original factory color combination and has benefitted from complete restoration as well as continued maintenance since. It has most recently been owned and cared for as part of a well-known Greenwich, Connecticut collection. It has just last month received a major service and new tires. Relatively few of these S Coupes were produced in 1973; just 1,430 cars total, and only 524 of those were designated for the U.S. market. Their relative scarcity and fully evolved specification of the 1965-73 911 production run means these models are always in demand by knowledgeable Porsche enthusiasts and collectors alike. Complete with tool kit, jack, owner's manual as well as Porsche-issued Certificate of Authenticity, this beautiful 2.4 liter 911S would be a great entry in local co