Porsche - Porsche 911 Targa 2.7 schmale Karosse matching Num - 1975

car description

I am selling my unrestored and unmodified Porsche 911 Targa 2.7 with the rare slim body, in good condition. This vehicle has a new German TÜV and H-plate . The condition is a 3 based on my own opinion.This vehicle was imported from the USA (California) and adapted to European standards (headlights, bumpers, etc).The engine starts immediately, runs very cleanly and pulls fuel wonderfully. (no blue clouds, etc) The transmission shifts exceptionally well. However, the engine is slightly oil-wet, as almost all Porsche from that time are.This vehicle has already been repainted from silver to black. The paint is decent but does have one or the other sign of wear.The displayed mileage reads 4.000 miles. I can honestly not say anything regarding the consumption.This vehicle appears to be matching numbers on both the engine and transmission.Engine number: 911/44 6550827Transmission number.: *7152389 5-speed manual transmissionID number: 9115210681 Porsche 911 Targa Cal-versionAn appraisal of over €41.500,- from 05/2017 is available.All in all, this is an interesting and genuine Porsche for immediate use or to be restored with manageable effort.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved anytime in Ettringen, Germany. Please contact Catawiki to arrange an appointment or for further information.In order to avoid any later disappointments, it is recommended to view the vehicle prior to placing any bids. This Porsche is being auctioned without any warranty or guarantees.