Porsche 911RS ‘Lightweight’ 964

car description

1992 964 RS Lightweight LHD Finished in Rubystone Red with rubystone/violet & grey leather. 94,500 kilometres C00 German delivery vehicle supplied new on 24th March by Porsche Stuttgart. Specification includes Recaro bucket seats, limited-slip differential, 17″cup magnesium wheels, 5-speed gearbox, A/C delete option. Imported into the UK at the end of 2015 by the last owner who purchased the car from renowned Porsche RS specialist Thomas Schmitz in Germany. This was a car from Schmitz’s personal collection which he had owned for some 11 years, during which time it was fastidiously maintained as one would expect. In addition to this a journal was kept logging every mile covered, a regime which has been kept up by the subsequent UK owner. In 2016 the car was taken to Porsche Specialist Redline Racing of Cleveland and it was inspected with the intention of making the car mechanically tip-top. The engine was taken out of the car, stripped down and rebuilt with genuine parts only. Various suspension, steering and brake components were removed and refurbished or replaced. No expense was spared and the cost of this was in excess of £21000. The car has since covered some 3,500 trouble-free