Porsche 911 XS

car description

Vehicle Description In stock now is the stunning 911XS, a very quick fast-road or track car based on a Porsche 911 3.2 Finished in Glacier Blue the car has been the subject of a very expensive build process with incredible attention to detail. Everything is top quality, every aspect has been thought about with a view to increased power or weight saving. * Engine 3.4 Litre flat 6 on PMO carbs, built by Unit Eleven 295 BHP Twin Front Auxillary engine oil coolers * Gearbox G50 Type / Weevo Gearshifter and Modified Gear selection device Five Speed ( Standard Carrera Ratios ) GT Limited Slip Differential Uprated Organic Clutch plate * Suspension Bilstein Competition Shockabsorbers Competition Suspension Bushes * Brakes Vented and crossdrilled Discs 3.2 Carrera calipers Front / Rear Competition Friction material Competiiton Pedal Box with Driver controlled bias adjuster / No Servo assistance 710 Racing Brake fluid DOT 4 * Bodywork Stripped / Strenghtened and fiited with competition Roll cage Front Strut Brace Detachable Front Anti-Roll Bar Fibreglass Long Bonnet (original available) Lightened Door Panels Carbon fibre doors with plastic sliding windows (originals available) * Interior Hea