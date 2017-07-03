PORSCHE 911 WIDE BODY TURBO

Accessories

This iconic 911 Wide Body Turbo (930) combines incredible performance, head-turning design with classic lines still replicated today.Porsche discontinued the 930 after model year 1989 when its underlying G-Series platform was being replaced by the 964. The 1989 models were the first and last versions of the 930 to feature the G50 transmission, a five-speed manual transmission and due to the short production run this is a rare car to find today especially given its low ownership and low miles.The cars performance was all thanks to the 3.3 Turbo charged flat-6 that produced 300bhp and propelled the car to 60MPH in around 4.9 seconds. The body was wider than the standard 911 of the time creating the still used name of Turbo look. To help keep the car planted to the road Porsche used the iconic tea tray spoiler that reduced aerodynamic lift from 397 IB to just 38 IB which helped to ensure every bit of Porsche blistering performance could be taken advantage of., This car is original in every way, original coachwork, factory paint, the interior and exterior options all remain in tact, in place and fully working and well maintained. No accident damage, no body repairs, no paint, all original, including the engine and all mechanical working parts less a starter motor which was recently replaced.The car we have here today presents superbly and has been meticulously maintained throughout its life. First registered on the 22nd March 1989 this 911 Turbo comes complete with a detailed history that highlights the time that has been put into keeping this iconic car in the condition you see today. The Car was originally purchased by Kevin Harrington in his business name of Harrington Kilbride and Partners latter transferring to him personally on the 1st August 1990. The Current owner acquired the car on 14th April 1992 where it has lovingly remained until this day and only used on bright sunny days.The paperwork and the cars service history compliments the cars condition, this Guards Red 911 Turbo really stands out in the showroom and after 28 years on the road is still more of a head turner today than ever before. The various seals around the car still sit as they should and the body panels are all beautifully aligned, rear lenses have not shown any signs of major fading which further compliments the cars condition. The black and silver polished wheels have no pitting or corrosion and provide a classic contrast to the Guards red paint and have been fitted with new C