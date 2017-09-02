Porsche 911 Type 964 Turbo 3.6 RHD

car description

Mayfair 020 7125 1400 | Maldon 01621 879579

Originally special order car for the Sultan of Brunei. 1 of the 13 Turbo 3.6 factory X88 pack Coupes produced with the standard front body work. Factory painted in metallic Horizon Blue with Marine Blue full leather and comfort seats with full electric adjustment. X26 leather steering wheel and air bag (uniquely supplied for the Sultan). Electric sliding sunroof and top tint windscreen, headlight levelling system, rear window wiper and on board computer. One of the rarest 911's produced. Stunning condition throughout. A true collector’s car. Please contact us for more details.