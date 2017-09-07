PORSCHE 911 TURBO TIPTRONIC S - LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE

Accessories

18inch Alloy Wheels,Electric Sunroof,Full Service History,Electric Memory Seats,This vehicle offers a great opportunity to purchase an Appreciating Asset in Excellent Condition. The car comes with an extensive Service History and has been maintained with no expense spared. Private Reg LIB 9111 Comes with Car, Electric Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Electric Front Seats with Driver's Memory, Climate Control, 5-Arm 18inch Turbo Alloy Wheels, Alpine Audio System with Bluetooth, BOSE Speakers, Porsche Crest Embossed Sports Seats, Full Leather Dash, Electric Mirrors, Porsche Carbon Fibre Gear Change and Handbrake, Red Calipers, Xenon Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Serviced by Porsche and Porsche Specialists at 3089, 8409, 22889, 31845, 32510, 36504, 40832, 42969, 47611 and 48410 miles with all Bills and MOTs for verification.