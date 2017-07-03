loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 TURBO TIPTRONIC S

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: TURBO TIPTRONIC S Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 90 Engine Size: 3600 Ext Color: Black

Basalt Black Metallic, 1 owner, Sports seats, Rear section of center console in leather, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Seat belts in Speed Yellow, Tiptronic S, 19 inch Turbo wheels forged two-tone, Rear wiper, Three-spoke multi-function steering wheel in smooth leather (only with PCM), Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), Fire extinguisher, Windscreen with grey top tint, ParkAssist (parking aid rear), Sport Chrono Package Plus, Electric slide/tilt sunroof, Telephone module, CDC-4 six disc CD autochanger. 4 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 104,997

  • Ad ID
    414850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    90 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3600
  • Engine Model
    3600
£104,997

Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

