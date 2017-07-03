Porsche 911 Turbo S 993

car description

1998 Porsche 993 Turbo S 22,600 miles 1 owner from new Finished in Ocean blue metallic with black/red leather A C16 UK car supplied on 10th June 1998 by Merlin Porsche of Nottingham to its one and only fastidious owner from new. The vehicle has always been garaged from new and never driven in the rain unless caught out! The original service booklet is present and has a wealth of Porsche main agent stamps right up to the last in 2015. There is a large file of service invoices and old MOT certificates and all original handbooks are present in the correct pouch. As are the spare keys and tool kit. We were informed by the owner when we purchased this vehicle that it has never been repainted and our checks with a paint depth gauge confirms with consistent factory readings all over. We believe that there were only 23 C16 UK RHD examples supplied so this represents a very rare opportunity indeed.