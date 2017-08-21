Porsche 911 Turbo ON SALE NOW

loading Loading please wait....
£139,995
Porsche 993 Turbo presented in Arena Red comes with the following specification; Rubicon Grey leather, electric sports seats, heated seats, leather steering wheel, air conditioning, electric sunroof, Blaupunkt stereo, cruise control, graduated tint on windscreen, CD changer and 18" Hollow Spoke Turbo alloy wheels with Red Turbo brake calipers. This vehicle originated in South Africa and was first imported into the UK in 2015. Certificate of authenticity to support. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 48,467 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 1996 (N) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.6 Finished in: Arena Red

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305842
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    48467 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

