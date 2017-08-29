loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 Turbo

£58,990
Registered 2006 Mileage 33,728 miles Engine Size 3.6l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 22.1 mpg Registered 2006 Registration RK56ZYZ Previous Owners 2 Fuel Consumption 22.1 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Blue Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Doors 2 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 33,728 miles Engine Size 3.6l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 19" Diamond Turned Turbo Alloys Electric Heated Seats Electric Front Seats Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof Electric Lumber Adjustment Climate Control Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl navigation module Bright Tailpipe Finisher Xenon Headlamps Trip Computer Satellite Navigation System 2 plus 2 Seating Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Adaptive Damping System (ADS) Will come freshly serviced by

porsche 911 turbo alloy-wheels heated-seats manual petrol sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon 2006 fast german sportscar coupe 2-plus-2 997 4wd supercar

  • Ad ID
    308540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    33728 mi
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

