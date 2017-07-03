Porsche 911 Turbo

car description

1978 911 Turbo 3.3 930 79,100 miles from new. Finished in colour to sample green metallic. Black leather & pinstripe velour interior Factory specification includes, air conditioning, electric sunroof, sports seats, electric windows, electric mirrors. Ordered new by Porsche Cars Great Britain and first supplied by AFN Ltd to Mr J Heath, a diamond dealer from Hatton Gardens, London. There are only 5 subsequent owners since then, all documented in the cars massive history file, the last of which, a serial Porshce collector who commissioned an intensive programme of work at a noted Porsche Specialist. This included the removal of all suspension components and refinishing the underside. All suspension components have been powder coated and replaced with new bushes and many other new components. The result of this work are simply stunning. Comes with a most comprehensive history along with the original service history booklet and other handbooks supplied from new. A very special car in the most attractive colour imaginable.