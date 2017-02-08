Stunning looking 1987 911 Turbo in Guards Red. A unmolested car that has been very well looked after both mechanically and cosmetically. Factory Fitted Sunroof, 16" Fuchs, Full Leather Interior and Climate Control. For more detailed photographs, Please see here > Posted by Gmund Cars on Monday, 15 February 2016
porsche 911 turbo red sunroof 1987 fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 2wd
Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
