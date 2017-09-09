Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

car description

Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL (991) 911 Turbo Cabriolet COLOUR Carrera White Metallic YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 5995 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional (991) 911 Turbo Cabriolet. Finished in Carrera White Metallic with Black Interior Hide. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, PDK Transmission, Rain Sensor, Automatic Anti Dazzle Interior Mirror, Cruise Control, Rear Axle Steering, Tilt Sensor, Electric Wind Deflector, Windscreen with Top Tint, LED Daytime Running Lights, Park Assist Front and Rear, Start/Stop Function, Adjustable Steering Column, Rear Seat System, Sport Chrono Package Plus, DAB Radio, Voice Control. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 20" 911 Turbo S Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Seat Heating, Voice Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Interior Light Package, Interior Carbon Package, 18-Way Electric Adaptive Sports Seats Plus, Sport Design Door Mirror, Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted, LED Darkened Headlights with Dynamic Cornering Light. TRANSMISSION PDK Automatic Transmission ENGINE CAPACITY 3800 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 540 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 212 PRICE £132,850 Interested i