Porsche 911 Turbo 993

car description

1995 Porsche 993 Turbo Arena red with black leather interior 65,000 miles A C16 UK car supplied new by AFN Great West Road, London Specification includes air conditioning, sports seats, Turbo S Aerokit, electric sliding sunroof, electric seats, remote Porsche alarm system and Becker Indianapolis Pro CD player with satellite navigation. This vehicles comprehensive history file includes a large folder of service invoices, MOT’s and the original service book, featuring a wealth of stamps. Most importantly the car had an engine re-build approximately 10,000 miles ago at a cost of £20,000. Included in the history file is a Peter Morgan 230 point inspection report carried out prior to the last owners tenure. The file also shows that he was incredibly fastidious and made every effort to keep her tip-top. In 2014 he had the brake discs and pads replaced, but furthermore at the same time had the callipers completely rebuilt and coated in the correct red finish with Porsche script. In 2015 there is a Porsche invoice on file for over £2,000 in parts alone and at the same time a thorough service was carried out by leading Porsche specialist Ninemeister at a cost of £2,161. This Turbo drives ex