Porsche 911 Turbo (1991).

This is the ultimate version of the proper old school 911 Turbo with 3,3 litre engine. In 964 guise, this Turbo looks already more sophisticated but it is still a real brute on the road with impressive performance.

The example we are offering was delivered new in Verona (Italy) in 1991. It only had 4 owners, and is mainly in its first paint and absolutely accident free. The car was ordered in the tasteful colour combination of Nachtblau with full leather interior in black. It comes with full Porsche service history, and has a reasonably low mileage for a 25 years old Porsche. All tools and books are present as well. It is a lovely example and rare to find in this condition.

The 964 Turbo 3.3 is a rather rare Porsche, with only 3660 examples made. It is one of the most spectacular versions of the original 911 and in my opinion also one of the most beautiful. This example ticks all the right boxes : low mileage, great colour combination, full service history, rarity and incredibly fast. Now ready for a new lucky owner.