PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S PDK Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: TARGA 4S PDK Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 12920 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Black
Jet Black Metallic, 2 owners, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Sports tailpipes, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheel, Wheel Centres, Cruise control, Bi-Xenon-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package, Telephone module, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel. FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 94,450
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Artcurial hosted the very first of its biennial classic car auctions a...
Following an early reveal during the launch of the next Forza Motorsport...