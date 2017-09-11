loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S PDK Semi Auto

£94,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: TARGA 4S PDK Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 12920 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Jet Black Metallic, 2 owners, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Sports tailpipes, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheel, Wheel Centres, Cruise control, Bi-Xenon-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), ParkAssist front and rear, Sport Chrono Package, Telephone module, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel. FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 94,450

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319374
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    12920 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

