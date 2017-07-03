PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4 PDK Semi Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: TARGA 4 PDK Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 16300 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: Red

Guards Red, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, White instrument dials, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Silver-Grey seat belts, Door sill guards in stainless steel, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, Rear wiper, 20-inch 911 Turbo wheel, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Deletion of model designation, Mobile phone preparation, Light design package, Reversing camera incl. ParkAssist front and rear, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel, Two-tone leather interior. FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 82,981

  • Ad ID
    414849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    16300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

