PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4 PDK Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: 911 Trim: TARGA 4 PDK Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 16300 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: Red
Guards Red, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor, White instrument dials, Porsche crest embossed on head restraints, Silver-Grey seat belts, Door sill guards in stainless steel, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, Rear wiper, 20-inch 911 Turbo wheel, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Deletion of model designation, Mobile phone preparation, Light design package, Reversing camera incl. ParkAssist front and rear, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel, Two-tone leather interior. FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 82,981
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Jul 3, 2017