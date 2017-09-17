Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

20" 911 Turbo S Forged Alloys in Satin Black, Black GTS Alcantara Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Front and Rear Park Assist, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Power Steering Plus, Multi-Function Heated Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Rain Sensor, Passenger Footwell Storage Net, Interior Package Painted, Convertible Top in Black, Porsche Doppelkuplung (PDK).
Sports Exhaust, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) (including Navigation, Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interface & Voice Control), Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Sports Seats Plus, Heated Front Seats, Connect Plus (including Apple Carplay, Telephone Module, Porsche Car Connect and Wireless Internet), Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, DAB Digital Radio, Bi-Xenon Headlights, SportDesign Exterior Mirrors, Two-Zone Automatic Climate Control & Much More.
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
