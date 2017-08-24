loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 Targa 1981

POA
SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 Targa 1981 matching numbers original black new paint partly restored The G Serie from Porsche is recognizable by the shock absorbing bumpers and the better engine. This partly restored Porsche 911 Targa has beautiful black paint. The car has the original 2994 CC, 6 cyl, 198 HP boxer engine. The engine and manual gearbox are in a very good condition. The Porsche is matching numbers and has his ‘Geburtsurkunde’. With the easy to handle Targa top this car is very comfortable. The Porsche 911 is an interesting investment. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive porsche 911 targa 1981 black manual restored fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 2wd

  • Ad ID
    306625
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1981
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

