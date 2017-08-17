loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 T Targa 1972

POA
car description

Porsche 911 T 2.4 12/72 MFI system, matching numbers in very good condition The best known sportscar from Porsche, the 911 is built for 50 years. This is a beautiful 1972 911T. The original invoices with options are present. The car was delivered with the automatic gearbox from Porsche, the Sportomatic. Optical and technical in very good condition. The car has the 2341 CC, 6 cyl, 190 hp boxer engine. The car is matching numbers and has a lot of history. The black leather interior is in very beautiful condition. This version of the 911T is very special. The car is a good investment. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304599
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1972
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

