Porsche 911 T Targa 1970

Porsche 911T Targa 2.2 ltr 1970 body off restored Germany delivered The 2nd generation of Porsche 911 with the new 2.2 ltr 6 cyl engine was built in 1970 and 1971. This is a Porsche 911T Targa, originally delivered 12 March 1970 by Glöckler in Frankfurt, Germany. Recently the car is body off restored in Holland and is in perfect condition. The car has his original colour Gemini Blau (8410) and beige leather interior (36). The car has the original matching numbers 2195 CC 6 cyl 125 HP boxermotor (M911/07). The engine is fully revised. So a very perfectly restored Porsche 911T and a good investment with a lot of potential. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.