Porsche 911 T Targa 1969

Porsche 911T Targa 1969 Osiblau Matching Numbers restored very good condition The legendary Porsche 911 has been delivered in many versions. Introduced in 1963 and a real sportscar rightaway. In 8,9 seconds at 100 km/h. This is a 1969 Porsche, the year that Porsche got a bigger wheelbase and more comfort. The car is matching numbers. The 1991 CC, 6 cyl, 110 HP engine is in topcondition. This Porsche is restored in the original colour ‘Osiblau 6803’, really beautiful in combination with the RVS and chrome parts. This car is a good investment with a lot of potential. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.