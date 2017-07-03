loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911 T 2,0L - 1969

This fantastic 911T 2.0 is carried out in the rare colour golden green (8628), which in the year 1969 was delivered only seven times. The owner bought the car in the late eighties after which a total restoration of 2,000 hours followed. The Porsche was completely disassembled and the bodywork was stripped down to the white sheet metal. Corroded sheet metal parts were replaced with new original sheet metal, or affected parts were cut out and replaced with new sheet metal accurately. Eventually the body was painted in this beautiful original colour.The engine was completely overhauled, cylinders, pistons and all the bearings were renewed. The brakes, undercarriage, steering, the fuel system, the carburetors and the heater were in mint condition. The electrical system and all related parts were overhauled. The interior was also completely addressed and brought back in new condition. There is an extensive reportage of the restoration present with many photos and invoices. This beautiful Porsche is equipped with the sought after 5-speed gearbox and date-matching Fuchs wheels. A Porsche birth certificate is present, the car has matching numbers and matching colours. The car is in top condition, concours!This Porsche can be visited and collected in Elsloo, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421127
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
View Auction
People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Porsche - 911 Carrera 4 (996) - 1999

    Porsche 911

    €19,100 - €24,830 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T 2,0L - 1969

    Porsche 911

    €105,000 - €136,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 SC 3.0 Targa - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €52,500 - €68,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 - 1978

    Porsche 911

    €55,000 - €71,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 993 convertible - 1997

    Porsche 911

    €54,000 - €70,200 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 S - 1969

    Porsche 911

    €155,000 - €201,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 T 2.4 - Coupé - 1972

    Porsche 911

    €75,000 - €97,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 930 turbo coupe - 1985

    Porsche 911

    €105,000 - €136,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 (type 996) Turbo S - 2005

    Porsche 911

    €85,000 - €110,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 911 - 1979

    Porsche 911

    €44,000 - €57,200 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€105,000 - €136,500 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

