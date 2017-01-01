car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3164cc Transmission: 915 5 Speed Manual Mileage: 65 203 Body Style: Widebodied Targa 0 to 60: 5.60secs Top Speed: 152Mph BHP: 231 In stock now is this lovely Porsche 911 Supersport Targa. A 1986 car it has done just 65203 miles from new. This car is finished in a beautiful mid blue metallic, not too dissimilar to Horizon Blue, called Iris Blue metallic, but not to be confused with the later Iris Blue used on the 993 which is a much darker navy blue. This was a special order colour. The interior is pinstriped cloth with blue dashboard etc. The Turbo look code, 491, means the car left the factory with the turbo style wide arches, rear spoiler and wheels making it very rare and not to be confused with cars converted to turbo arches aftermarket. This option was not just cosmetic, the turbo look package included cross-drilled turbo brakes and suspension. These cars were designated SuperSport Equipment. A mere 75 were produced in RHD out of a worldwide production of around 250 making this a very desirable, sought after car. A beautiful documented service history is present including a ringbinder of old MOTs, invoices, old tax disks etc, exactly what o