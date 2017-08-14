Porsche 911 Supersport

Make: Porsche Model: 911 Supersport First Registered: 27/10/1986 (D) Mileage: 94,006 Miles Previous Owners: 16 Engine: 3.2 Ltr Transmission: Manual Paint Colour: Grand Prix White Trim Colour: Black Leather Carpet Colour: Black Doors: 2 Seats: 4 MOT: 12 Months TAX: TBA HPI: Clear Warranty: 3 Month Cover Included - Upgrades Available
The Supercar Rooms, 132 Elm Drive, Hartlebury Trading Estate
DY10 4JB, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
