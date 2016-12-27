car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3164cc Transmission: G50 5 Speed Mileage: 21 871 Body Style: Genuine Factory Speedster 0 to 60: 5.60secs Top Speed: 152Mph BHP: 231 Just arrived in stock is the only RHD Baltic Blue Porsche 911 Speedster in the world. One of just 63 UK RHD Speedsters this car has covered just 21871 miles from new and had just 4 owners. The Baltic Blue exterior is complemented by a blue hood and dual-tone cream and blue leather interior, piped in cream. The car is all original paint and panels and even retains its original Blaupunkt Toronto cassette player. A beautiful service history is present, more details to follow. A superb and unique example of these appreciating classics.