PORSCHE 911 “SERIES 0”

AN EXTRAORDINARY UNRESTORED EXAMPLE WITH 62,030 MILES SINCE 1965, EVERYTHING IS STILL AS IT LEFT THE FACTORY 52 YEARS AGO Brand Porsche Type 911 “Series 0” Color Hell Elfenbein (6604) Interior Black “Pepita” Year of build 1965 Price € 310.000,- 1965 PORSCHE 911 Unrestored, completely in original condition and fully documented 1 of 1st. 280 Porsche 911’s built. A very sought after classic car these days A car which could fit in the Porsche factory museum Just 62.030 miles since 1965 The 911is so-called because it is the 911th design project since Porsche opened its doors in 1931—is also the first all-Porsche Porsche. The 356 was the first car to carry the Porsche name, although when it was con­ceived in 1948 it was little more than a souped-up, special-bodied version of an earlier Porsche design, the Volkswagen. The 911, while true to the 356’s basic configuration, is an entirely new and different car. The engine is again air-cooled, again hung out behind the rear axle, but it’s a single-overhead-cam six-cylinder where the 356 was a pushrod four-cylinder (and the Carrera a four-cam four-cylinder). The new body is far more handsome and the work of old Professor Porsche’s grandson, Fe