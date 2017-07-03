car description

Porsche 911 SC Targa 1983 New delivery of this Porsche was in 1983, provided with the beautiful Guards red paint with Fuchs wheels. The car drives great and has the 5 speed gearbox. The interior has black leather and is very comfortable. The 911 SC Targa is fully ready for driving. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.