Porsche 911 SC Targa 1983 New delivery of this Porsche was in 1983, provided with the beautiful Guards red paint with Fuchs wheels. The car drives great and has the 5 speed gearbox. The interior has black leather and is very comfortable. The 911 SC Targa is fully ready for driving. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.
left-hand-drive porsche 911 sc targa 1983 red 5-speed black-leather leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol coupe 2-plus-2 2wd dark-interior
Jul 3, 2017