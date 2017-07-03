Porsche - 911 SC 3.0 Targa - 1978

car description

A Porsche 911 SC Targa from 1978 completely restored in 2015.The car drives and shifts well and is optically in a very good condition. Since the restoration was completed, the car only was driven with good weather.During the restoration the car both optically and technically was taken care of. This includes a complete engine and transmission overhaul.Of course photos and invoices of this are present.The Porsche has his birth certificate and very many accounts of committed maintenance (also still in America)Options: -Sports suspension ex factory- Cruise control- Leather steering wheel- Power windows- Electrically adjustable exterior mirrors-16 inch alloy Fuchs wheelsThe car can be viewed and picked up in Cuijk, the Netherlands.