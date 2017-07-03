loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 911 SC 3.0 Targa - 1978

A Porsche 911 SC Targa from 1978 completely restored in 2015.The car drives and shifts well and is optically in a very good condition. Since the restoration was completed, the car only was driven with good weather.During the restoration the car both optically and technically was taken care of. This includes a complete engine and transmission overhaul.Of course photos and invoices of this are present.The Porsche has his birth certificate and very many accounts of committed maintenance (also still in America)Options: -Sports suspension ex factory- Cruise control- Leather steering wheel- Power windows- Electrically adjustable exterior mirrors-16 inch alloy Fuchs wheelsThe car can be viewed and picked up in Cuijk, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421099
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
€52,500 - €68,250 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

