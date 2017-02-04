Porsche - 911 SC - 1980

car description

Beautiful running Porsche 911 SC stainless, damage-free and unrestored.Original ex-factory, Sonderwunsch colour, as per customer’s wishes.The interior is also largely in blue leather and in good condition.The 3.0 litre engine is in excellent condition and runs well, also, the G 15 gearbox is fine.The Porsche has demonstrable matching numbers.Condition of the paint is good and original.Factory options:Electric sliding roof.Fuchs rims 16 inch.Electric mirrors and windows.Tempomat Airco.Black sky roof.Sport. Shock absorbers 474.Rear speakers.Front floodlights.Momo sports steering wheel.Recent valuation report available, see photosLocation where the Porsche can be viewed: Nieuwleusen, Netherlands