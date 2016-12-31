Porsche - 911 SC - 1980

car description

Beautiful running Porsche 911 SC stainless, damage free and unrestored.Original ex-factory Sonderwunsch colour, as per customer’s wishes.The interior is also largely in blue leather and in good condition.The 3.0 litre engine is in excellent condition and runs well, also, the G 15 gearbox is fine.The Porsche has matching numbers.Condition of the paint is good and original.Factory options:Electric sliding roof.Fuchs wheels 16 inch.Electric mirrors and windows.Tempomat Airco.Black sky roof.Sport. Shock absorbers 474.Rear speakers.Front floodlights.Momo sports steering wheel.Location where the Porsche can be viewed: Nieuwleusen, Netherlands