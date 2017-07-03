loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 S Targa small body 1976

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 911 S Targa small body 1976, restored This Porsche 911 Targa small body in original Indisch Rot paint was built in 1976 in the faster S version. The new paint is a great combination with the aluminium and original Fuchs wheels. The interior has new black leather. This magnificent Porsche 911 S Targa looks as new and drives perfect. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404441
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911
  • Year
    1976
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

